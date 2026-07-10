Submerged roads and delays in Ghaziabad, schools shut

NEW DELHI: Ghaziabad has been witnessing continuous rainfall since Wednesday evening, triggering severe waterlogging in several areas, disrupting daily life, and slowing down traffic for morning commuters on Thursday. In Shastri Nagar, a submerged road led to major vehicular delays and panic among the commuters.

The authorities in Ghaziabad have ordered closure of schools up to Class 12 owing to the heavy rainfall. The District Magistrate (DM) issued the order keeping students’ safety in mind. Following the closure order, several schools advised students to remain indoors, stay safe, and make productive use of the day by completing their pending assignments.

The major areas affected in the city were Vijay Nagar, Indirapuram, Vaishali, Nehru Nagar, Sahibabad, Shastri Nagar, Siddharth Vihar, Bhopura, Mohan Nagar, Khora, Lal Kuan, Masuri, etc., where people were and roads and streets were seen filled with rainwater.