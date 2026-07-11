1.18 crore SIR forms distributed in Delhi, 7 lakh digitised

NEW DELHI: Over 1.18 crore of Delhi’s 1.45 crore electors have been provided enumeration forms under the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while over 7.09 lakh completed forms have been digitised so far, according to official data.

As per the status report issued on Friday, a total of 1,18,00,240 enumeration forms have been distributed, covering 81.32 per cent of the capital’s 1,45,10,298 electors. The number of digitised forms stood at 7,09,499, accounting for 4.89 per cent of the total electorate. The door-to-door enumeration drive began on June 30 and will continue till July 29.

Officials have said the initial priority is to ensure enumeration forms reach every eligible voter, after which collection and digitisation of completed forms will gather pace.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) data, West district recorded the highest number of forms distributed at 13,21,784, followed by South (12,12,940), East (12,35,186), South East (11,99,651) and North East (15,33,867).

In percentage terms, West district topped the list with 90.78% of its electors covered, followed by South (90.18%), New Delhi (88.01%), Central North (86.03%) and Old Delhi (83.86%). South West recorded the lowest distribution percentage at 72.03%, followed by South East (77.03%), East (77.04%), North West (78.62%) and Outer North (78.03%).

Digitisation gathers pace

South West led with 1,02,603 forms, followed by Outer North (1,01,508) and West (84,375).