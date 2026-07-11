AAP rebels in MCD merge with BJP

NEW DELHI: Sixteen councillors of the Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP), a breakaway faction of the AAP, merged with the BJP on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra.

Speaking on the occasion, Malhotra noted, “Under (IVP leader and former AAP councillor) Mukesh Goel’s leadership, 16 AAP municipal councillors had formed a separate political party, the Indraprastha Vikas Party.

Although the party maintained cordial relations with the BJP, the councillors and their supporters eventually realised that by remaining a separate party, they were unable to ensure that their wards fully benefited from the all-round development being undertaken in the national capital.” He added,

“The merger was prompted by the determination of the 16 councillors to connect the people of their respective wards with the development agenda of the Rekha Gupta government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.”

He also remarked that, for the first time in Delhi’s history, every municipal councillor—irrespective of their party affiliation—had been provided with a development fund of `1 crore by the Rekha Gupta government. He said this initiative had contributed to Delhi’s smooth handling of the current monsoon, with no major incidents of waterlogging or traffic disruption. According to him, the BJP government had demonstrated that effective governance and better civic management were possible.