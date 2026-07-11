After deluge, Delhi likely to see dry weather, temperature rise for 5 days

NEW DELHI: After two days of rainfall, Delhi woke up to clear skies on Friday and weather experts said the city is likely to witness a dry and warmer week, with the monsoon expected to pick up again in the month.

The city, however, recorded well-above-normal rainfall during the first 10 days of July because the monsoon arrived over Delhi on July 2 against its normal onset date of June 27, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, received 132.2 mm of rain against the long period average (LPA) of 52.6 mm for the period, nearly 151 per cent above normal. More than 100 mm of this rainfall occurred over the past two days.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said rainfall activity is expected to remain subdued in Delhi until July 15 because the seasonal trough has shifted towards the Himalayan foothills.