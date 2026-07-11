At 48L, traffic challans marginally up in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police issued more than 48.42 lakh challans for traffic violations between January 1 and June 30 this year, around 2% higher than the 47.52 lakh issued during the corresponding period last year, officials said on Friday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Vijayanta Goyal Arya said 17.21 lakh technology-based challans were issued through the Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) and Over Speed Violation Detection (OSVD) systems. Police also registered 2,187 FIRs for dangerous driving.

To improve traffic flow, the department created eight signal-free corridors across the national capital—six in the northern range and two in the eastern range—by removing redundant traffic signals, closing unauthorised median cuts, providing U-turns and rationalising intersections.

According to police, corridors such as NSP-Rithala Metro Station and Vikas Marg between Laxmi Nagar and Karkari Mor have recorded smoother traffic movement and reduced delays.

From January to June, 14 traffic police personnel were injured while on duty and one died during traffic regulation and enforcement duties.

Police said they worked with multiple agencies including the PWD, MCD, NHAI, DMRC and DTC to address congestion at major locations across city.

Under Project SANGAM, launched on April 3 to involve residents and market associations in traffic management, 309 stakeholder meetings were held and 514 suggestions received. Of these, 368 have been implemented, while the remaining were referred to other agencies, officials said.

Crackdown