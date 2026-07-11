Close to 5k MCD vendors get over Rs 16 crore in PM scheme this financial year

NEW DELHI: Nearly 5,000 street vendors under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have received loans worth over Rs 16 crore under the Centre’s PM SVANidhi scheme so far in the current financial year.
Banks disbursed loans to 4,931 beneficiaries between April and early July of 2026-27, releasing a total of Rs 16.08 crore, officials said. A majority of the beneficiaries availed the third tranche of assistance, indicating that they had repaid earlier loans on time and become eligible for higher credit.
Under the scheme, street vendors holding a valid Certificate of Vending (CoV) can avail collateral-free loans in three tranches of Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000. The scheme, launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, aims to help vendors restart, sustain and expand their businesses.
Of the total beneficiaries this financial year, 1,090 received first-tranche loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, amounting to Rs 1.60 crore. Another 1,774 vendors received second-tranche loans of Rs 20,000 or Rs 25,000, with disbursements totalling Rs 4.18 crore.
The largest share of beneficiaries came under the third tranche. A total of 2,067 vendors received loans of Rs 50,000 each, accounting for Rs 10.30 crore in disbursements.
The scheme allows vendors to access higher loan amounts after timely repayment of previous loans. The maximum cumulative assistance available under the three tranches is Rs 90,000. In the previous financial year, banks disbursed loans worth Rs 61.89 crore to 21,955 beneficiaries in Delhi, the civic body said.
Of these, 3,762 vendors received first-tranche loans worth Rs 5.28 crore, while 13,226 beneficiaries availed second-tranche loans amounting to Rs 31.82 crore.
Another 4,967 vendors received third-tranche loans, with total disbursements under the category reaching Rs 24.79 crore.
Policy aims to help businesses expansion
Under the scheme, street vendors holding a valid Certificate of Vending can avail collateral-free loans in three tranches of Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000. The scheme, launched aims to help vendors restart, sustain and expand their businesses.