Close to 5k MCD vendors get over Rs 16 crore in PM scheme this financial year

NEW DELHI: Nearly 5,000 street vendors under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have received loans worth over Rs 16 crore under the Centre’s PM SVANidhi scheme so far in the current financial year.

Banks disbursed loans to 4,931 beneficiaries between April and early July of 2026-27, releasing a total of Rs 16.08 crore, officials said. A majority of the beneficiaries availed the third tranche of assistance, indicating that they had repaid earlier loans on time and become eligible for higher credit.

Under the scheme, street vendors holding a valid Certificate of Vending (CoV) can avail collateral-free loans in three tranches of Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000. The scheme, launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, aims to help vendors restart, sustain and expand their businesses.

Of the total beneficiaries this financial year, 1,090 received first-tranche loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, amounting to Rs 1.60 crore. Another 1,774 vendors received second-tranche loans of Rs 20,000 or Rs 25,000, with disbursements totalling Rs 4.18 crore.