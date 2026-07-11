Delhi government asks hospitals to destroy empty vials of cancer drugs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed city hospitals operating oncology facilities to maintain records and ensure proper disposal of vials of cancer drugs after use, over alleged misuse of empty vials for repackaging inferior substances as costly medicines, officials say.

The Delhi government’s drugs control department recently issued an advisory asking hospitals with oncology speciality to maintain strict records of cancer drugs and destroy empty vials, ampules immediately after use to prevent their reuse by counterfeiters.

Life-saving cancer drugs, especially high-value immunotherapeutic agents, are increasingly being targeted by unscrupulous elements for money through counterfeiting, diversion and resale, the advisory said. “Instances have been reported wherein used empty vials of genuine drugs are being refilled with spurious or substandard substances and reintroduced into the supply chain, posing a grave risk to public health and patient safety,” it stated.

All stakeholders, particularly oncology specialty hospitals were directed to ensure procurement of cancer drugs only from authorised and licensed sources and maintain complete documentation of purchase, including batch numbers, invoices and supplier details.

The advisory emphasised that each empty vial or ampule must be rendered unusable immediately after use by crushing it or defacing labels on it in accordance bio-medical waste management rules.

“Under no circumstances should intact empty containers be discarded or handed over without destruction,” the advisory read, adding that internal protocols may be made to ensure that no empty containers are pilfered or diverted.

More oversight

Hospitals were asked to verify authenticity of the cancer drugs through available mechanisms such as manufacturer verification systems and barcodes. For improved safeguard, they were also directed to maintain record of each vial or unit of the specific cancer drugs received, administered to patients.