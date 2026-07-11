Delhi government seeks NH status for Mandi Road, CM Rekha Gupta writes to Minister Gadkari

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to declare South Delhi’s Mandi Road a national highway and hand over its development to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The proposal aims to improve connectivity across Delhi-NCR and ease traffic on one of the capital’s key roads.

In a letter to Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pointed out that the 8.8-km-long Mandi Road is a strategically important transport corridor. The road connects Mehrauli-Gurugram Road (NH-148A) near Chhatarpur Metro Station with the Gurugram-Faridabad Road at the Delhi-Haryana border. It serves as a vital link between Delhi and the neighbouring economic hubs of Gurugram and Faridabad, while also carrying heavy inter-state traffic.

If the Centre approves the proposal, it is expected to improve road connectivity between Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad and ease traffic movement on one of South Delhi’s major arterial roads.

Gupta also said the Governing Body of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre, during its 68th meeting on September 27, 2023, recognised the importance of Mandi Road and backed its widening and development. She said the road’s importance, rising traffic demand and direct connection with NH-148A make it a strong candidate for inclusion under the NHAI’s jurisdiction.

According to her, the project would provide smoother travel for thousands of daily commuters, strengthen connectivity across Delhi-NCR, and support regional economic growth.

Gupta said the BJP governments at both the Centre and in Delhi have created a favourable environment for taking up major infra projects.

Growth path

8.8-km-long Mandi Road strategic transport corridor in Delhi-NCR

Connects Mehrauli-Gurugram Road near Chhatarpur metro station with the Gurugram-Faridabad Road at the Delhi-Haryana border

Serves as vital link between Delhi and economic centres of Gurugram and Faridabad

Expected to ease traffic congestion between Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad