Delhi HC tells government to respond to private schools’ plea against fee committees

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response from the Delhi government on a batch of petitions by private schools challenging a Directorate of Education circular to constitute the ‘School Level Fee Regulation Committee’ (SLFRC) in accordance with the latest fee regulation law.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notice, directing it to file its reply on schools’ applications by July 20.

The bench noted that the main case was listed for hearing on July 20, and said the petitioner can approach it if any adverse action is taken in the meantime. “If they precipitate, inform us. Wait till July 20,” the judge said.

The bench was hearing petitions, including one filed by Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools, urging the court to protect them from any coercive action by the authorities over failure to constitute the SLFRC.

The petitions have challenged the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, terming it ‘malafide, biased, arbitrary and malicious in nature’. The petitioner claimed that despite the court putting in abeyance the government’s February 1 mandate to private schools to constitute the SLFRC for the ongoing academic session, the authorities issued an “identical” circular on June 30.

The circular “reiterates and resurrects” the very same directions to constitute the SLFRC and submit the proposals of fee for a block of three years, including the session 2026-27, the application said.

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Accused in Shraddha case to take MA exam

A Delhi court has allowed the cancellation of proceedings in the Shraddha Walkar murder case on July 20 after accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala informed that he would be appearing for his final MA Sociology examination at Tihar Jail on that day. The court cancelled the July 20 hearing and directed that prosecution evidence be recorded from July 21, while the remaining dates fixed earlier would continue.