Delhi University fourth-year UG course to see overhaul

NEW DELHI: A notification dated July 10 issued by the University of Delhi (DU) has introduced the restructuring of the fourth-year Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022, revising course composition and credit allocation for semesters VII and VIII. While the university described the move as part of ongoing academic reforms, it drew flak from sections of the faculty over the process and its likely academic impact.

The notification stated that Discipline Specific Core (DSC) courses in the final year may be removed and shifted to the Discipline Specific Elective (DSE) pool. From the 2026-27 academic session, students will study three courses per semester, choosing combinations of DSEs and Generic Electives (GEs). It also increases the credit weightage of the research component-dissertation, academic project or entrepreneurship track from six to ten credits per semester, taking the total to 20 credits across the fourth year.

The UGCF 2022, introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, established a four-year undergraduate programme with multiple exit options and a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary learning and research. The fourth year is intended to function as an advanced academic phase, enabling students to pursue research or specialised tracks.