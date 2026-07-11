Delhi University fourth-year UG course to see overhaul

NEW DELHI: A notification dated July 10 issued by the University of Delhi (DU) has introduced the restructuring of the fourth-year Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022, revising course composition and credit allocation for semesters VII and VIII. While the university described the move as part of ongoing academic reforms, it drew flak from sections of the faculty over the process and its likely academic impact.
The notification stated that Discipline Specific Core (DSC) courses in the final year may be removed and shifted to the Discipline Specific Elective (DSE) pool. From the 2026-27 academic session, students will study three courses per semester, choosing combinations of DSEs and Generic Electives (GEs). It also increases the credit weightage of the research component-dissertation, academic project or entrepreneurship track from six to ten credits per semester, taking the total to 20 credits across the fourth year.
The UGCF 2022, introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, established a four-year undergraduate programme with multiple exit options and a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary learning and research. The fourth year is intended to function as an advanced academic phase, enabling students to pursue research or specialised tracks.
However, members of statutory bodies raised concerns over the manner in which the changes were introduced. Mithuraaj Dhusiya, elected member of the Executive Council, said,
“This top-down approach where a handful of people decide arbitrary changes in the academic structure with no discussion in the statutory bodies Academic Council and Executive Council is very unfortunate and shows the non-seriousness of Delhi University administration.”
He said replacing a core paper with an elective is “very problematic,” arguing that electives may increasingly shift to cluster or online modes, potentially affecting academic rigour and departmental workloads.
Echoing similar concerns, Abha Dev Habib, Secretary of the Delhi Teachers’ Front (DTF) and Associate Professor, questioned the use of administrative powers for such changes in the first place.
New semester plan
DU revises fourth-year UGCF structure through notification
The changes apply from the 2026-27 academic session
DSC courses may be shifted to the DSE pool