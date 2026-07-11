Director Sukrit Mahajan on reimagining Peter Shaffer’s Equus for Delhi audiences

Theatre director and actor Sukrit Mahajan first encountered English playwright Peter Shaffer's Tony Award-winning play Equus as a college student in 2017. This month, he is bringing his reimagining of the psychological drama to Delhi—a city that is both his hometown and the latest stop in the play's journey across India.

Written in 1973, Equus was inspired by a real-life incident in Northern England. The play follows Martin Dysart, a psychiatrist tasked with treating Alan Strang, a teenager obsessed with horses and who has blinded several of them with a metal spike. As Dysart delves deeper into Alan's religious, emotional and sexual fixations, he finds himself confronting his own inner turmoil and the suffocation of his monotonous life.

For someone with little experience of live performance, Mahajan says Shaffer's intense exploration of faith, sexuality and obsession was an overwhelming experience for him. “Technically, this shouldn’t be anyone’s first play to perform; it’s visually very strong and thematically very powerful,” says the 27-year-old director. “When such a play becomes your first experience into the world of theatre, that has to leave a mark.”