Dwarka to be next growth hub: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired an interactive session with industry representatives on measures to strengthen Dwarka’s emergence as a major economic and commercial hub. Sandhu said urban redevelopment and infrastructure upgradation are essential to sustaining the city’s long-term economic growth.
The L-G stressed that Dwarka’s industrial growth must remain clean, sustainable and non-polluting, with no compromise on the sub-city’s environmental quality. He said the focus should be on developing a labour-centric industrial base that generates large-scale employment for the local workforce, ensuring that Dwarka’s economic growth translates into livelihood opportunities for Delhi residents.
Reiterating his vision for the sub-city, the L-G said Dwarka, one of Asia’s largest planned sub-cities, is uniquely positioned to emerge as a premier investment destination. Its proximity to the international airport, seamless connectivity and evolving urban ecosystem make it investment-ready across sectors such as commerce, hospitality, healthcare, education and technology, he said. The meeting was attended by representatives from the real estate, infrastructure, hospitality and healthcare sectors, along with DDA Vice-Chairman N Saravana Kumar, senior Delhi government officers and the Managing Director of ITPO.
The session focused on policy and infrastructure interventions to improve ease of doing business, facilitate investments and make Dwarka more attractive to investors. Sandhu said planning and development norms, including the Floor Area Ratio (FAR), need to be reviewed and rationalised in line with emerging urban requirements. He also stressed the need for sector-specific policy measures to enhance Delhi’s competitiveness as an investment destination.
Industry representatives suggested improving infrastructure, research and innovation facilities, creating a streamlined single-window clearance mechanism and simplifying approval processes. They also called for promoting hospitality, tourism and healthcare infrastructure, incentivising knowledge-based industries, IT, IT-enabled services and global capability centres and strengthening research and development. They further highlighted the potential of MICE infrastructure, including Yashobhoomi and Bharat Mandapam, supported by adequate hotel capacity, to drive investment and economic growth.
Kumar reiterated DDA’s commitment to facilitating investment and planned urban development in Dwarka. He said land had been made available for future investments and that the authority is working with stakeholder agencies to streamline approvals.
The Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) assured industry representatives that the government is committed to creating an enabling environment for growth and investment. He said major Ease of Doing Business reforms are underway, including a new Industrial Policy, integration of approval processes across departments and financial support mechanism.