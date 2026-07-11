Dwarka to be next growth hub: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired an interactive session with industry representatives on measures to strengthen Dwarka’s emergence as a major economic and commercial hub. Sandhu said urban redevelopment and infrastructure upgradation are essential to sustaining the city’s long-term economic growth.

The L-G stressed that Dwarka’s industrial growth must remain clean, sustainable and non-polluting, with no compromise on the sub-city’s environmental quality. He said the focus should be on developing a labour-centric industrial base that generates large-scale employment for the local workforce, ensuring that Dwarka’s economic growth translates into livelihood opportunities for Delhi residents.

Reiterating his vision for the sub-city, the L-G said Dwarka, one of Asia’s largest planned sub-cities, is uniquely positioned to emerge as a premier investment destination. Its proximity to the international airport, seamless connectivity and evolving urban ecosystem make it investment-ready across sectors such as commerce, hospitality, healthcare, education and technology, he said. The meeting was attended by representatives from the real estate, infrastructure, hospitality and healthcare sectors, along with DDA Vice-Chairman N Saravana Kumar, senior Delhi government officers and the Managing Director of ITPO.