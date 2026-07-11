Three tiny roars mark big conservation win, happy time at Delhi zoo as lion count now 6

NEW DELHI: Three tiny roars have echoed through the National Zoological Park (NZP), ushering in a heartwarming new chapter in Delhi Zoo’s conservation story. Asiatic lioness Mahagauri has given birth to three healthy cubs, delighting wildlife lovers. The NZP announced on Monday the three Asiatic lion (Panthera leo leo) cubs were born on July 7 to Mahagauri and breeding male Maheshwar.

The birth follows the pair’s earlier success last year, when Mahagauri gave birth to two cubs on April 27—a male, Kartik, and a female, Karni. Both youngsters are thriving at the zoo, making the latest arrivals yet another encouraging step in the Park’s mission to conserve the endangered Asiatic lion.

For now, the three newborns are tucked away in a secure maternity enclosure, where they are being raised in a calm, undisturbed environment that gives them the best possible start in life. Under the watchful care of their mother, the cubs are being closely monitored by the zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams through CCTVs to ensure their health during these crucial early weeks.

With the latest additions, the NZP is now home to six Asiatic lions—three males, Sundaram, Maheshwar, and Kartik, and three females, Mahagauri, Shailja, and Karni. The newest trio now begins its journey as the park’s youngest residents.

The cubs carry the future of a vulnerable species on their small paws, every little roar of theirs a roar of hope.