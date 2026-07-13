AAP attempt to reinvent itself with Sundarkand a stunt, says BJP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched a nationwide signature campaign after organising a Sundarkand recitation in Rohini, while the Delhi BJP termed the event a “political gimmick” aimed at influencing voters ahead of upcoming elections.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the campaign at Japanese Park, where he signed a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking strict punishment for those allegedly involved in the “donation theft” at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Devotees also signed the letter after Kejriwal and his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

Kejriwal urged Ram bhakts across the country to organise Hanuman Chalisa recitations, perform Hanuman aarti and collect signatures on the letter, saying the campaign should continue until those responsible were punished.

Reacting to the programme, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said Kejriwal resorts to Sundarkand recitations whenever he is politically cornered. He alleged the event was an attempt to influence Hindu voters in states going to the polls and claimed the AAP had earlier failed to sustain similar programmes announced in 2024. BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also described the event as a political exercise that failed to attract large public participation.