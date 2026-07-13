After L-G Sandhu's order, Delhi Development Authority teams to act on encroachments

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for strict action against encroachment of its land and demolition of any unauthorised constructions within 72 hours, according to a statement. The move follows Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s instructions for “zero tolerance” towards encroachments across the capital during a recent meeting of the DDA’s advisory council.
In line with these directions, the DDA has constituted 14 flying squad teams across its zones to undertake systematic field inspections, technology-enabled monitoring and geo-tagged documentation of government lands.
The SOP has been designed to facilitate early detection of unauthorised constructions and encroachments, enable prompt demolition in accordance with legal provisions and strengthen the protection of DDA-owned land.
It also provides that ongoing unauthorised construction on private land falling within Development Areas shall be demolished after following due legal process. To strengthen institutional accountability, the framework clearly defines the responsibilities of the DDA’s Land Management, Engineering and Horticulture Departments, ensuring better inter-departmental coordination.
The flying squad teams will conduct regular inspections across their jurisdictions to identify unauthorised constructions and encroachments at an early stage. They will determine the ownership and status of the land, document violations through geo-tagged photographs with date and time stamps and submit reports for immediate enforcement action. Wherever required, demolition shall be carried out within 72 hours of detection after completion of the prescribed legal process.
To enhance surveillance and monitoring, the SOP also provides for the use of modern technologies, including drone-based inspections.
The DDA has also constituted Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to undertake prompt demolition and removal operations immediately after violations are identified and the required legal procedures are completed. The SOP prescribes defined timelines and assigns clear responsibilities to field officers.
The QRTs will be responsible for demolishing unauthorised constructions and encroachments, submitting reports along with geo-tagged before-and-after photographs on the same day, carrying out videography of demolition drives and ensuring that DDA ownership boards are installed at the sites.
Flying squads to conduct regular inspections
The flying squad teams will conduct regular inspections to identify unauthorised constructions and encroachments at an early stage. They will determine the status of the land, document violations through geo-tagged photographs with date and time stamps, submit reports.