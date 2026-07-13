After L-G Sandhu's order, Delhi Development Authority teams to act on encroachments

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for strict action against encroachment of its land and demolition of any unauthorised constructions within 72 hours, according to a statement. The move follows Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s instructions for “zero tolerance” towards encroachments across the capital during a recent meeting of the DDA’s advisory council.

In line with these directions, the DDA has constituted 14 flying squad teams across its zones to undertake systematic field inspections, technology-enabled monitoring and geo-tagged documentation of government lands.

The SOP has been designed to facilitate early detection of unauthorised constructions and encroachments, enable prompt demolition in accordance with legal provisions and strengthen the protection of DDA-owned land.

It also provides that ongoing unauthorised construction on private land falling within Development Areas shall be demolished after following due legal process. To strengthen institutional accountability, the framework clearly defines the responsibilities of the DDA’s Land Management, Engineering and Horticulture Departments, ensuring better inter-departmental coordination.