As Shahjahanabad gets a new name, questions linger over Old Delhi's future and heritage

Liddle argued that Shahjahanabad should be treated not as a site for transformation, but as a living historic entity requiring careful stewardship. “I believe that the bye-laws for Shahjahanabad have to be different. That area has to be seen with a different approach. Old Delhi is a living historic place; it is not a monument.

That historical fabric of this part of the capital has to be conserved, considering the needs of the public. I would like to point out that instead of allowing such a huge fancy mall to be built in Old Delhi, the government could have helped the Old Bazaars. By bringing up a mall there, you set up a competition for people sitting in markets like Dariba and Khari Baoli. This is not how we protect our history.”

Questions of identity, what Shahjahanabad is, and what it should be called also form a critical part of the debate. Narayani Gupta, urban historian and former faculty at Jamia Millia Islamia, criticised the renaming of Shahjahanabad as Indraprastha, calling it historically inaccurate. “You could call Purana Qila ‘Indraprastha’, or even Jamnapar, because there is at least some historical association. But what is the relation here? It is like calling London—Paris,” she said. Gupta added that she prefers to call the area simply “Dilli”, its original name, rather than Old Delhi or a walled city. “This place has its own significance. It cannot simply be redeveloped,” she said.

Meanwhile K T Ravindran, retired urban designer, former dean at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) and also the former chairman of the Urban Art Commission, offered a more structural critique, focusing on the processes and priorities that have shaped interventions in the area over the decades. He also said that “redevelopment” is a wrong word, it should be “renewal”. Ravindran added,