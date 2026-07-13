Centre okays Rs 1.6K crore aid for Delhi infrastructure

NEW DELHI: The Centre has approved all 28 major projects proposed by the Delhi government, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,647 crore, under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

Recognising the Delhi government’s efforts to enhance capital expenditure (CAPEX) through its own resources, the Centre has also approved an additional incentive of `756 crore. On Sunday, CM Rekha Gupta said that this decision will accelerate development works across the capital and enable citizens to benefit from improved public facilities.

She said the projects approved under the SASCI scheme include Metro projects, the Barapullah elevated corridor, the Karawal Nagar flyover, EV charging stations at DTC depots, and several other key road infrastructure projects.

The SASCI is an important scheme of the Centre under which states and Union Territories receive interest-free financial aid for infrastructure projects, the CM said, adding that it also encourages strategic reforms and increased capital investment by the states.

Gupta said that from the very beginning, her government has been urging the Centre to approve Delhi’s infrastructure projects under SASCI.