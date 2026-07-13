Centre planning to develop Noida Institute into global heritage education hub

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Culture is preparing a roadmap to transform the Indian Institute of Heritage (IIH) in Noida into an international centre of excellence for heritage education, with a focus on producing skilled professionals in archaeology, museology and conservation.

As part of the restructuring, the ministry has appointed Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) Member Secretary Sachchidanand Joshi as the Vice-Chancellor of the institute to provide academic and administrative leadership. “The idea is that IIH should become an international institute of excellence,” officials said.

Officials said India has a rich cultural heritage but awareness about career opportunities in the sector remains limited. They said the institute has the potential to emerge as an umbrella institution for heritage education and attract the best students from across the country.

The ministry plans to expand IIH’s academic offerings beyond conventional heritage studies by introducing specialised programmes in archaeology, museology, numismatics, manuscriptology, art history, heritage management, conservation and tourism management.