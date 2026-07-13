Delhi AQI slips to ‘poor’, panel blames dust from Pakistan, Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: The national capital’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 261, the highest recorded in more than 85 days, according to official data.

The AQI was the highest since April 17, when it stood at 263. The city had recorded an AQI of 140 on Saturday, while air quality remained in ‘moderate’ and ‘satisfactory’ categories for most of the month.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the deterioration in Delhi-NCR’s air quality was caused by long-range transnational winds carrying mineral dust from storm activity in Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, which moved towards northwestern India, including Delhi, leading to elevated PM10 concentrations.

Further, strong winds in the Indo-Gangetic plain have also led to spike in the capital’s AQI. Delhi’s air quality was recorded in ‘poor’ category on Sunday and is likely to remain in this range over next few days, the Commission for Air Quality Management said.

The AQI is expected to improve after the transnational dust spell subsides, it added. As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.