Delhi court convicts former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, four others in Ankit Sharma murder case

A Delhi court on Monday convicted five accused, including former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, in the case related to the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi violence.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh was hearing the case against a total of 11 accused, including Hussain, and convicted five of them.

The court found Tahir Hussain guilty under the charges of promoting enmity, rioting, assault, criminal force and murder.

The case pertains to an FIR registered at Dayalpur police station on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, father of Ankit Sharma.

According to him, Ankit Sharma, who was posted with the Intelligence Bureau, had returned home from office on February 25, 2020, before stepping out again.

When he did not return for a long time, his family began searching for him, only to be informed by locals that his son had been killed and his body thrown into the Khajuri Khas drain in the Chand Bagh pulia area.

Sharma's body was subsequently recovered from the drain.