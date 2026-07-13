Delhi government seeks Rs 100 crore to execute revised PM-UDAY

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has sought Rs 100 crore from Centre as first-phase financial aid for the effective implementation of the revised PM-UDAY, which aims to grant property rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

In a letter to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, CM Rekha Gupta requested financial support for developing the DRISHTI-based land survey and mapping system, setting up of PM-UDAY cells at the district level and undertaking a comprehensive awareness campaign.

Gupta said the revised PM-UDAY regulations, notified on April 6, have created a new legal framework for granting property rights to residents of unauthorised colonies. She said the provision to regularise these colonies on an “as-is-where-is” basis would simplify the process of providing ownership rights to lakhs of residents.

The CM said the Revenue Department has been designated as the nodal agency for implementing the scheme. PM-UDAY cells will be established in all 13 districts, each headed by an Additional District Magistrate (ADM). The department will also undertake physical verification of properties, digital mapping and updation of land records across Delhi’s 1,511 unauthorised colonies.

According to the proposal, `65 crore has been earmarked for the DRISHTI-based land survey and mapping system, Rs 25 crore for establishing PM-UDAY cells at the district and headquarters levels, and Rs 10 crore for public awareness and outreach activities.

Timely financial assistance from the Centre, she said, would help ensure that lakhs of residents receive property rights at the earliest. Expressing gratitude for the Centre’s support for the scheme.