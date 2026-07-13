Delhi Police constable shoots wife dead on busy road after dispute, flees scene

A constable with the Delhi Police allegedly shot his wife dead on a road in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Sunday evening following a dispute.

According to police, the couple was travelling on a scooter when they got into a dispute. The constable allegedly stopped the vehicle, opened fire on his wife and fled the scene.

The incident was witnessed by four to five bystanders, who rushed the woman to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. She later succumbed to her injuries.

A manhunt is underway and police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the absconding constable.

Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, a man was allegedly shot dead by his cousin during a family function in Mathura, police said on Sunday.

According to Circle Officer Praveen Tiwari, the Highway Police Station received information about the incident in which the accused shot his cousin.