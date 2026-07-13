Delhi Police constable shoots wife dead on busy road after dispute, flees scene

A constable with the Delhi Police allegedly shot his wife dead on a road in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Sunday evening following a dispute.
According to police, the couple was travelling on a scooter when they got into a dispute. The constable allegedly stopped the vehicle, opened fire on his wife and fled the scene.
The incident was witnessed by four to five bystanders, who rushed the woman to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. She later succumbed to her injuries.
A manhunt is underway and police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the absconding constable.
Further details are awaited.
In a separate incident, a man was allegedly shot dead by his cousin during a family function in Mathura, police said on Sunday.
According to Circle Officer Praveen Tiwari, the Highway Police Station received information about the incident in which the accused shot his cousin.
"The Highway Police Station received information regarding the shooting death of a man by his cousin, Pawan Chaudhary... Upon receiving the information, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Highway Police Station and I immediately inspected the scene. The accused was promptly taken into police custody at the spot along with his licensed pistol," Tiwari said.
According to the Police Media Cell, during preliminary interrogation, police said the accused claimed he committed the crime due to an alleged illicit relationship between the deceased and the accused's wife.
"Preliminary interrogation suggests that the accused committed the crime due to an alleged illicit relationship between the deceased and the accused's wife. We are currently conducting the inquest proceedings for the deceased," Tiwari added.
"We are currently conducting the inquest proceedings for the deceased," the officer stated. Further investigation is underway.
Earlier, a shooting accused had been apprehended by Mathura police after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.
Officials said that multiple raids were carried out to trace the man accused of shooting and injuring his associate in Khamni village on July 2, after a complaint was registered on the incident.
(With inputs from ANI)