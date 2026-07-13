Four minors feared drowned in Yamuna; search operation enters second day

Four minors are feared drowned after they were swept away by the strong current of the Yamuna while bathing near Hiranki village in outer-north Delhi's Alipur area, with search operations entering the second day on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, when five minors entered the river. Police said one of them managed to raise an alarm after the other four were caught in the strong current and disappeared.

Police received information about the incident around 7.30 pm on Sunday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Fire Services and the local police resumed the search operation on Monday.

No bodies had been recovered till the latest reports, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)