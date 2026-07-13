Little rain washes away Millennium City mirage

The arrival of the monsoon has once again exposed the uncomfortable truth behind the glittering skyline of Gurugram. Barely had the first spell of rain lashed the city than familiar images flooded television screens and newspaper pages of waterlogged expressways, submerged underpasses, collapsing roads, stranded commuters, flooded residential complexes, traffic jams stretching for kilometres, and office-goers spending hours trapped inside their vehicles.

Ironically, despite the rain, air quality remained poor, indicating that the showers were neither sufficient to wash away the city’s pollution nor inadequate to paralyse its infrastructure. This annual spectacle has become so predictable that it almost resembles a ritual. Not that situation was much better in other suburbs but they do not carry the kind of premium in real estates market as Gurgaon.

The city may have changed its name from Gurgaon to Gurugram in an attempt to reconnect with its historical identity but the problems that plague it remain remarkably unchanged. Every year, crores of rupees are invested in infrastructure upgrades, yet every monsoon appears to erase whatever progress was claimed during the dry months.

The larger question therefore deserves serious attention is how does a city that repeatedly fails the most basic tests of urban governance continues to be celebrated as India’s “Millennium City”? More importantly, why do property prices continue to soar despite deteriorating civic conditions?