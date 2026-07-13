Little rain washes away Millennium City mirage

The arrival of the monsoon has once again exposed the uncomfortable truth behind the glittering skyline of Gurugram. Barely had the first spell of rain lashed the city than familiar images flooded television screens and newspaper pages of waterlogged expressways, submerged underpasses, collapsing roads, stranded commuters, flooded residential complexes, traffic jams stretching for kilometres, and office-goers spending hours trapped inside their vehicles.
Ironically, despite the rain, air quality remained poor, indicating that the showers were neither sufficient to wash away the city’s pollution nor inadequate to paralyse its infrastructure. This annual spectacle has become so predictable that it almost resembles a ritual. Not that situation was much better in other suburbs but they do not carry the kind of premium in real estates market as Gurgaon.
The city may have changed its name from Gurgaon to Gurugram in an attempt to reconnect with its historical identity but the problems that plague it remain remarkably unchanged. Every year, crores of rupees are invested in infrastructure upgrades, yet every monsoon appears to erase whatever progress was claimed during the dry months.
The larger question therefore deserves serious attention is how does a city that repeatedly fails the most basic tests of urban governance continues to be celebrated as India’s “Millennium City”? More importantly, why do property prices continue to soar despite deteriorating civic conditions?
The title “Millennium City” emerged in the late 1990s and early 2000s as multinational companies set up offices in Gurgaon. With limited land and stricter regulations in Delhi, Haryana offered abundant land, flexible policies and faster approvals for development.
Developers transformed vast stretches of agricultural land into commercial and residential complexes at a speed rarely witnessed elsewhere in India. Glass skyscrapers, luxury apartment blocks, shopping malls and cyber parks created an image of a futuristic city that symbolised India’s economic liberalisation. However, urban infrastructure failed to keep pace with this real estate expansion.
Unlike planned cities where governments first develop roads, drainage, sewage systems and public transport before permitting large-scale construction, Gurugram evolved through fragmented private development. Residential sectors, commercial hubs and gated communities emerged as isolated islands connected by infrastructure which was inadequate.
The consequences are evident every monsoon. Inadequate drains, encroached natural channels and disappearing wetlands cause widespread waterlogging, while poorly repaired roads worsen the national capital’s flooding woes.
Yet property prices refuse to decline. What Gurugram demonstrates is that India’s urban growth has often been driven by markets racing ahead of governance. The city’s economic success is undeniable. It generates employment, attracts investment and contributes significantly to the national economy. Yet prosperity built without corresponding investments in public infrastructure eventually reaches its limits.
Developers continue to market lifestyle rather than livability. Glossy brochures showcase infinity pools, rooftop lounges and concierge services, while conveniently ignoring flooded approach roads, dysfunctional drainage systems and polluted air outside the gated community.
However, this model has begun showing signs of stress. Traffic congestion has reached unsustainable levels. Water scarcity during summers is becoming increasingly severe. Flooding during monsoons is intensifying as climate change produces shorter but more intense rainfall events.
Public transport still struggles to match the city’s rapid expansion, forcing excessive dependence on private vehicles. The costs of poor planning are no longer hidden behind glass towers. Despite its wealth, global businesses and skilled workforce, Gurugram still lacks coordinated urban governance and a long-term vision for transport, drainage, land use and public services.
The annual spectacle of flooded roads and paralysed traffic is not merely an inconvenience; it is evidence of systemic planning failures. Cities cannot rely indefinitely on gated communities to compensate for dysfunctional public infrastructure.
Sidharth Mishra
Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice