Man killed after SUV hits him in Delhi, driver arrested

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding SUV hit him while he was walking home with a friend on the roadside after finishing work in Rajouri Garden. Police arrested the driver and seized the vehicle, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased, Uday Kumar alias Uday Mahato, a resident of Khyala, worked at a private shop in Rajouri Garden. Police said the accident took place on Saturday when the SUV struck him and fled the spot. His friend rushed him to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officials further said.

Police traced the vehicle using its registration number provided by an eyewitness. The accused, Devansh Kumar (25), a resident of Naraina Vihar, was arrested. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.