Over 2.7 lakh candidates register for admissions to Delhi University UG courses

NEW DELHI: Over 2.73 lakh aspirants have registered for undergraduate admissions at the University of Delhi for the 2026-27 academic session, officials said on Sunday. According to university officials, 2,73,751 candidates have registered on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, of whom 2,18,284 completed their registrations. Of those who completed registration, 97,775 are male candidates and 1,20,509 are female candidates, according to university data.

As many as 2,06,835 aspirants have also submitted their programme and college preferences under the second phase of the admission process, they said. The second phase of the undergraduate admission process, which began on July 3, concluded on July 11, during which candidates were required to map their CUET-UG 2026 subjects with those studied in Class 12 and submit their preferred programme and college combinations.

The university declared simulated ranks on the Common Seat Allocation System portal at 5 pm on Sunday. Candidates seeking to modify the order of their programme and college preferences can do so until 4.59 pm on July 13, officials said. According to the admission schedule, the first CSAS allocation list will be announced on July 16, after which allotted candidates must complete the admission process as per the notified timeline.

Admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes and more than 100 BA programme combinations offered across 67 colleges are being conducted solely based on CUET-UG 2026 scores, subject to programme-specific eligibility criteria prescribed by the university.