The Letter and the Spirit

Letter-writing is back in vogue—or at least, letter-reading. The Correspondent (Crown Publishing), by Virginia Evans, a recent winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction, is a tender, compelling tale, full of humour and humanity. Perhaps what sets it apart most from other nominees and past winners is that it is an epistolary novel. The genre, which has seen notable waves of popularity since its inception in Ancient Greece, has largely fallen out of fashion in the last decade or so. But with The Correspondent’s meteoric rise, the question is—are we on the cusp of an epistolary renaissance?

It’s easy to see why the genre hasn’t found much purchase in the digital age. With the boon—or bane—of instant communication at our fingertips, it’s hard to relate to a slower, more painstaking form of communication. The AI eruption has further widened the gap, wherein a chatbot can not only provide you with talking points and responses but also take on the role of recipient for all your confidences, hopes and dreams. Maybe that’s exactly why a novel like The Correspondent has resonated so strongly with readers of today, tapping into a growing space of longing for more authentic and meaningful interactions.

Lawyer Sybil Van Antwerp, its protagonist, leads a reclusive existence, preferring to conduct her relationships from the cocoon of her desk. She writes letters to those she cares about (and those she cares to berate); these letters are a testament to the fullness of her bonds and her commitment to her passions and principles. There are moments when we like her, when we are amused by her, charmed by her, infuriated by her—even appalled by her—but the crux of the matter is that we get to know her, warts and all, in the words she uses and the words she leaves out. This is where the strength of the epistolary structure really shines.