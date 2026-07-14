5.9K ton waste to be processed daily at five places

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has awarded contracts to process nearly 5,900 metric tonnes of fresh municipal waste daily at five locations, including landfill sites at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur, officials said on Monday.

Under the contracts, Bhalswa will process 1,800 metric tonnes of fresh waste daily, followed by Okhla (1,400 MT), Narela-Bawana (1,200 MT), Ghazipur (800 MT) and Singhola (700 MT).

Officials said the move aims to prevent fresh garbage from piling up at landfill sites while remediation of legacy waste continues. Different firms have been awarded the contracts and will set up the required infrastructure before beginning waste processing.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been working to clear legacy waste at the Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites. Delhi generates around 10,000 metric tonnes of fresh waste every day across its 12 zones, posing a major challenge as new garbage continues to accumulate alongside ongoing remediation work.

Officials said remediation has progressed faster at Bhalswa and Okhla than at Ghazipur, where disposal of processed material has been delayed due to the lack of a designated dumping site. Bhalswa continues to receive the highest volume of fresh waste daily.