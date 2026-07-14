Delhi University to begin ECA quota trials from July 16, schedule today

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Monday announced the tentative schedule and venues for physical trials under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota for undergraduate admissions, with trials across most categories set to begin from July 16.
This comes amid the ongoing undergraduate admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. According to the university, the detailed schedule indicating the date and time slot allotted to individual candidates will be published by July 14 after the correction window for applications closes. No separate communication will be sent to the candidates, and they have been asked to check the university website for their allotted schedule, it said.
The university said candidates from outside Delhi should book their travel tickets for any date within the notified trial period for their respective ECA category instead of waiting for the individual schedules.
It also advised such candidates to plan accommodation near the designated trial venue. The advisory said candidates whose allotted trial date clashes with their confirmed travel itinerary may request a rescheduling by writing to the university, which would accommodate such requests, subject to feasibility within the notified trial period.
The physical trials for dance, debate, music (vocal), and theatre will commence on July 16 and are expected to continue for around a week, excluding Sunday. Yoga trials will begin on July 17 and continue for around two days.
Dance trials, according to the schedule, are expected to be conducted at Bharati College, while debate trials are set to take place at Ramjas College.
Quiz trials are scheduled for July 20 at Zakir Hussain Delhi College (evening), while Fine Arts trials will start the same day and continue for three to four days. Creative writing and instrumental music trials, along with digital media and divinity categories, will begin on July 21.
The university has designated separate nodal colleges for different categories. Miranda House will be the venue for theatre trials; Mata Sundri College for Women for vocal music; Sri Aurobindo College (Day) for instrumental music; Hansraj College for creative writing; Maharaja Agrasen College for digital media; Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College for fine arts; Rajdhani College for divinity; and PGDAV (Evening) College for yoga.
For NCC and NSS categories, no physical trials will be held. The university said candidates’ marks will be uploaded on the admission portal around July 25 or 26, following which a grievance window will remain open for two to three days.
The academic session for this year is set to begin on July 28.
Socks Up
Mandates
No individual emails/SMS will be sent
Check the DU website for your allotted trial slot
Outstation candidates should book travel within the notified trial period instead of waiting for individual schedules
Plan accommodation near the trial venue
Candidates with travel clashes can request rescheduling, subject to feasibility
Key Dates
July 14: Individual trial schedule to be released
July 16: Physical trials begin
July 17: Yoga trials begin
July 20: Quiz & Fine Arts trials begin
July 21: Creative Writing, Instrumental Music, Digital Media & Divinity trials begin
July 25-26: ECA marks likely to be uploaded 2-3 days later: Grievance window opens
July 28: Academic session begins