Delhi University to begin ECA quota trials from July 16, schedule today

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Monday announced the tentative schedule and venues for physical trials under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota for undergraduate admissions, with trials across most categories set to begin from July 16.

This comes amid the ongoing undergraduate admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. According to the university, the detailed schedule indicating the date and time slot allotted to individual candidates will be published by July 14 after the correction window for applications closes. No separate communication will be sent to the candidates, and they have been asked to check the university website for their allotted schedule, it said.

The university said candidates from outside Delhi should book their travel tickets for any date within the notified trial period for their respective ECA category instead of waiting for the individual schedules.

It also advised such candidates to plan accommodation near the designated trial venue. The advisory said candidates whose allotted trial date clashes with their confirmed travel itinerary may request a rescheduling by writing to the university, which would accommodate such requests, subject to feasibility within the notified trial period.