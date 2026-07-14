In good company: Why more Delhiites are embracing solitude

Public relations professional Grusha Khanna agrees. "If there's a movie I want to watch or a café I want to visit, I'll simply go by myself," she says. "I don't believe meaningful experiences should depend on someone else's availability or interests."

Part of the appeal lies in spontaneity—no planning, no negotiating and no waiting for everyone's schedules to align. Creative producer, Karan Kothari, says his idea of enjoyment has rarely matched that of his friends. "When I travel, I don't want to rush from one place to another. I like sitting in cottages, reading, slowing down and enjoying where I am." Travelling with others, he says, often means compromise. "Not a lot of people would want to climb a waterfall with you," he laughs.

For Yadav, solo travel has become the ultimate expression of that independence. "I don't want to be a tourist; I want to be a traveller," she says. "A traveller dives deep into a place."

Travelling alone has made her more confident, she says. Once too shy to ask strangers for directions, she now enjoys striking up conversations, reading about local history and spending hours by lakes or waterfalls without worrying whether someone else is getting bored. She points out that freedom is not without limits. "For girls, solo travel is empowering," she says, "but there are still experiences I avoid because India is not entirely safe."