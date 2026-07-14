Mahila Samriddhi scheme gets new name, set to roll out in August

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has officially renamed its flagship Mahila Samriddhi Yojana as the ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’. Under the scheme, eligible women between the ages of 21 and 60 will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 every month. The government has set a target to launch this ambitious scheme around Raksha Bandhan next month.

The eligibility criteria for the scheme have also been finalised. Women or their families with a criminal record will not be eligible for benefits under the scheme.

According to the CM, only the eldest woman of the family will be entitled to assistance with the annual income of the beneficiary’s family not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta chaired a meeting on Monday directing officials to ensure that the benefits reach all eligible women in a transparent, and time-bound manner, without any administrative hurdles in their implementation.