Mahila Samriddhi scheme gets new name, set to roll out in August

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has officially renamed its flagship Mahila Samriddhi Yojana as the ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’. Under the scheme, eligible women between the ages of 21 and 60 will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 every month. The government has set a target to launch this ambitious scheme around Raksha Bandhan next month.
The eligibility criteria for the scheme have also been finalised. Women or their families with a criminal record will not be eligible for benefits under the scheme.
According to the CM, only the eldest woman of the family will be entitled to assistance with the annual income of the beneficiary’s family not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh.
Chief minister Rekha Gupta chaired a meeting on Monday directing officials to ensure that the benefits reach all eligible women in a transparent, and time-bound manner, without any administrative hurdles in their implementation.
Only women whose families have lived in Delhi for at least 10 years will be eligible. Those receiving benefits under any government pension or financial assistance scheme, and women from families owning a four-wheeler, will be excluded.Gupta said that women’s empowerment has become not just a social commitment but a cornerstone of a developed India.
She said the PM has consistently viewed women-led development as the most effective driver of the country’s progress. Taking that vision forward, the Delhi government is providing women with a strong foundation for financial empowerment, self-reliance and a life of dignity through the ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’. She said, “The government believes that when a woman becomes financially secure, it accelerates the progress of the family, society and the nation alike.”
The CM also instructed officials to ensure strict adherence to all the scheme’s guidelines so that only genuine beneficiaries receive its benefits.
Move to empower women: CM
The Delhi government estimates that the initiative will benefit lakhs of women in the city. It is expected to increase women’s participation in economic activities, strengthen the finance of families and give fresh impetus to women empowerment, the government said. According to the CM, the objective is to provide women financial security.