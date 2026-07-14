Maximum temperature 3°c above normal, cloudy sky likely

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, 3.1 notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Safdarjung, the national capital’s base weather station, recorded the maximum temperature at 38.6 degrees Celsius. Palam logged 38 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 38.1 degrees Celsius, Ridge 37.4 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 37.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Earlier in the day, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 29.1 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above normal. Palam recorded a minimum of 26.8 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 28.2 degrees Celsius, Ridge 24.3 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 28.5 degrees Celsius.

No rainfall was recorded at any of these stations between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, or during the preceding 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. The city had recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the upgraded Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment web portal and mobile application, developed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), saying the platform would make compliance simpler, monitoring more effective and enforcement more transparent.