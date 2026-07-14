‘Negligence’ by three MCD engineers led to coaching centre deaths: CBI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused three engineers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of negligence in the case related to the drowning of three civil services aspirants in an illegal basement of a coaching centre in the Old Rajinder Nagar area here in 2024.

The report, however, gave a clean chit to the then deputy commissioner of MCD, Karol Bagh Zone, Kumar Abhishek, and an ex-superintending engineer, Ajay Nagpal.

The report said that the MCD has already initiated departmental proceedings against the officials accused of negligence on the recommendations of the CBI.The report was submitted following the court’s direction to conduct a further probe into the role of MCD officials in probable dereliction of duty or corrupt practices.

The report filed before the principal district and sessions judge Dinesh Bhatt states that “According to further investigation, dereliction of duty and negligence were shown by three MCD officials of the Karol Bagh Zone’s building department, namely, Arnav Datta, the then junior engineer (JE); Rajeev Kumar Jain, the then assistant engineer (AE); and Kumar Mahendra, the then executive engineer (EE). ”.