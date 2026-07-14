Red Fort blast: City court allows NIA to cremate remains of victims

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday allowed the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to cremate or dispose of the mortal remains of 11 people killed in the car bomb explosion near the Red Fort last November, including the suicide bomber who drove the car.

Special Judge Pitambar Dutt directed that the biological body parts must be disposed of with full dignity after taking into account the religious beliefs of the victims. The judge also sought a compliance report from the NIA.

The judge passed the order after the NIA told the court that forensic evidence had been collected from the body parts of the victims, as well as Dr Umer Un Nabi, the driver of the explosive-laden car who was killed in the suicide blast.

The NIA had sought the court’s permission to dispose of the body parts, claiming that they had started decomposing.

The NIA has filed an over-7, 500-page chargesheet against 13 people in connection with the high-intensity IED blast that rocked the capital on November 10 last year.