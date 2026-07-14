Red Fort blast: City court allows NIA to cremate remains of victims

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday allowed the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to cremate or dispose of the mortal remains of 11 people killed in the car bomb explosion near the Red Fort last November, including the suicide bomber who drove the car.
Special Judge Pitambar Dutt directed that the biological body parts must be disposed of with full dignity after taking into account the religious beliefs of the victims. The judge also sought a compliance report from the NIA.
The judge passed the order after the NIA told the court that forensic evidence had been collected from the body parts of the victims, as well as Dr Umer Un Nabi, the driver of the explosive-laden car who was killed in the suicide blast.
The NIA had sought the court’s permission to dispose of the body parts, claiming that they had started decomposing.
The NIA has filed an over-7, 500-page chargesheet against 13 people in connection with the high-intensity IED blast that rocked the capital on November 10 last year.
According to the NIA, the car bomb blast outside the Red Fort on November 10 was planned by Nabi, who was driving the explosive-laden vehicle at the time of the attack.
The probe agency claimed that forensic reports established that Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and an assistant professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University in Faridabad, was the driver of the IED-laden car. The blast claimed 15 lives and left over two dozen people injured.
Meanwhile, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the group chairman of Al Falah University on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to grant him interim bail, citing his wife’s cancer treatment. The petitioner told the court that he was even ready to wear a GPS tracker band as a condition of interim bail. The judge noted the submission and reserved the verdict.
Also in court
Case against ex-MP Vijay Darda junked
A court on Monday trashed a complaint against former MP Vijay Darda, his son Devendra and others in a case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Bander coal block in Maharashtra. Special Judge Sunena Sharma was hearing the plea of former MP Vijay Jawaharlal Darda, his son Devendra and others.
Jammu-based editor’s bail petition rejected
A court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the founder-editor of a Jammu-based news outlet, arrested by the ED for allegedly impersonating an “influential” PMO official and cheating people of over `4 crore on the pretext of getting their work done. The court said Vijay Gupta “failed” to satisfy the twin conditions mandated.