Seven injured after quarrel in east Delhi, case filed

NEW DELHI: At least seven people were injured following a quarrel which started when residents questioned the entry of an outsider in their neighbourhood in Mayur Vihar Phase III.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening after some residents questioned a youth and a woman who were standing inside their residential society. When the residents objected, the youth allegedly slapped a 10-year-old child many times, triggering an argument. Enraged residents then assaulted the youth.

The youth allegedly called his associates to the spot then. Soon, a group of 15-20 people reached the society and allegedly attacked several residents with fists, pelted stones and other objects, injuring multiple people. As more residents gathered at the spot, the accused fled. During their escape, they allegedly drove recklessly and rammed into several vehicles, causing injuries to people present there, the officer said.

The woman who was with the youth left the area when the violence broke out, police said. An FIR has been registered and three accused have been identified, the police said.