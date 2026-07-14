Sub Inspector kills self with service revolver at police station

NEW DELHI: A sub-inspector posted at Madhu Vihar police station allegedly died by suicide inside the police station on Monday, officials said. The deceased, identified as Somesh, joined Delhi Police in 2019.

Around 12.15 pm, police personnel heard a gunshot from a room inside the police station. They rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Senior police officers and a forensic team reached the spot, collected evidence and sent the body for post-mortem examination. According to police, he used his service pistol.

A police officer said Somesh had called his father shortly before the incident and told him that he did not want to live anymore. His wife also informed police that he had allegedly been suffering from depression.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that Somesh had informed a senior officer that he was leaving for court duty but never reached. Police later received information about the gunshot.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050, Tele Manas: 14416 (available 24x7), and Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline: 02225521111(Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)