12-year-old schoolgirl dies after bus hits e-rickshaw near Majlis Park Metro in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old schoolgirl was killed on Tuesday after a school bus collided with the e-rickshaw she was travelling in near Majlis Park Metro station in northwest Delhi. The girl fell onto the road after the collision, where she came under the bus. She was declared dead at the hospital, police said.

A senior police officer said Adarsh Nagar police received a PCR call about the accident involving schoolchildren. Police teams rushed to the spot and found that the school bus had collided with an e-rickshaw which was carrying schoolchildren.

The victim, identified as Priyanshi, a resident of Rama Garden in Mukundpur and a Class 6 student, sustained grievous injuries after falling from the e-rickshaw. She was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri, where doctors declared her brought dead. No other injuries were reported.

Crime and forensic teams inspected the site. The body has been preserved for postmortem examination. Police have seized both vehicles and apprehended the bus driver Kamal Singh (55). A case has been registered at Adarsh Nagar police station and further investigation is underway. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to establish the sequence of events.

Vikas, a passerby who helped take the child to hospital, said he was returning home when he noticed a crowd near the bus. “I took her to the hospital. When I found her, she was still breathing, but doctors later declared her dead,” he said.

Another eyewitness, Roshan Kumar, said the e-rickshaw collided with the school bus, after which the bus ran over the girl. Police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the fatal accident.