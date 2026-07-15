AAP stands with CJP, Centre must take steps to fix education sector: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday came out in support of the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar being led by members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks.
Backing the protesters’ demands, the AAP supremo called on the Central government to fix the education system and take steps to prevent the leak of exam question papers.
Addressing a press conference, he said, “The CJP members are currently protesting. They have demanded the resignation of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the examination paper leaks, and we fully support the protest.”
Kejriwal also appealed to Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for several days, to end his fast. Describing him as “national treasure” and an “asset for the country,” Kejriwal said he would visit Jantar Mantar at 5 pm on Thursday (July 16) to extend his support to the protest.
Expressing concern about the climate activist’s declining health, the AAP leader further said, “Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike there for several days, and his health is deteriorating.” Making an appeal to the climate activist, he said,
“It has been many days. Please end your hunger strike. There are many other ways to put your message across. I will visit the protest site at 5 pm on Thursday to extend my support. AAP stands firmly with all of you.”
Pushing for their demand, he said, “Pradhan should resign immediately, and the Central government must fix the system so that children do not have to suffer a like fate again.”
He added, “AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Atishi have also visited the protest site.”
Reacting sharply to it, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra accused Kejriwal of trying to use Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to sustain his own political relevance. Malhotra also pointed out how Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP chief said, had first risen to prominence on the back of a hunger strike by Anna Hazare in 2011.
Malhotra asserted that the youth of the country see through these “political gimmicks” and hence very few youngsters—according to him—have expressed support for the CJP’s cause.
Urges Wangchuk to end his hunger strike
Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for several days, to end his fast. Describing him as “national treasure” and an “asset for the country,” Kejriwal said he would visit Jantar Mantar at 5 pm on Thursday.