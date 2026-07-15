AAP stands with CJP, Centre must take steps to fix education sector: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday came out in support of the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar being led by members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks.

Backing the protesters’ demands, the AAP supremo called on the Central government to fix the education system and take steps to prevent the leak of exam question papers.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “The CJP members are currently protesting. They have demanded the resignation of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the examination paper leaks, and we fully support the protest.”

Kejriwal also appealed to Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for several days, to end his fast. Describing him as “national treasure” and an “asset for the country,” Kejriwal said he would visit Jantar Mantar at 5 pm on Thursday (July 16) to extend his support to the protest.

Expressing concern about the climate activist’s declining health, the AAP leader further said, “Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike there for several days, and his health is deteriorating.” Making an appeal to the climate activist, he said,