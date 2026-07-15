Delhi logs day’s high at 38.6 degrees Celcius, IMD says widespread rainfall from July 19

NEW DELHI: Delhi saw a warm Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.6 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above normal, while the heat index or “feels-like” temperature touched 45.8 degrees Celsius in the evening, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above normal. Lodhi Road logged 38 degrees Celsius, 4 notches above normal, followed by Ayanagar at 38.5 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above normal, Palam at 38.4 degrees Celsius, 2.3 levels above normal.

The minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 1.1 notches above normal. Ayanagar saw a minimum of 28.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 28.2 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above normal. And Palam registered a minimum of 26.8 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notch below normal.

The Met office said isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Delhi and adjoining areas between July 14 and July 18. More widespread rainfall activity is expected over Delhi and neighbouring northwestern states on July 19 and 20. “While isolated showers may occur over the next few days, no major spell of rainfall is expected before July 19.” an official said.