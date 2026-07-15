‘Hatred behind IB officer’s killing’: Delhi court

NEW DELHI: The killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots by AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others was motivated by “animus against Hindus,” a Delhi court said in its order convicting them.

It added that the convicts had a common object to commit rioting, loot, arson and to cause damage to the property and person of the members of the Hindu community.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh made the observations in the 350-page order passed on July 13 and made available on Tuesday, convicting Hussain, Nazim, Kasim, Javed and Anas.

He held that the unlawful assembly, of which the convicts were a part, had “surrounded, abducted, and brutally assaulted Sharma before murdering him.”

“The convicts were members of a large crowd and unlawful assembly which, with animus against Hindus, had assembled at Chand Bagh Pulia with a common object to commit rioting, loot, arson and to cause damage to the property and person of the members of the Hindu community,” the judge said.

He added that the members of this assembly knew that it was likely that in prosecution of the objects of this assembly, death could result and someone could be killed.