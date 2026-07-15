Key underground drain in Delhi's Rohini cleaned up, 10,000 MT silt removed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has undertaken a specialised desilting drive under the directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu of a major underground trunk outfall drain in Rohini, removing over 10,000 MTs of accumulated silt and waste.

Over the years, continuous wastewater flow and heavy silt deposition severely choked the underground pipelines, substantially reducing the carrying capacity of the drain. Owing to the confined nature and large diameter of the underground pipelines, conventional desilting methods were found to be ineffective.

To overcome this challenge, the DDA deployed high-capacity super suckers and jetting machines. High-pressure water jetting was used to loosen compacted silt, which was then removed through powerful vacuum suction equipment.

The work was executed in a planned and phased manner with all necessary safety measures in place. The initiative is aimed at restoring the carrying capacity of the drainage network, ensuring the smooth flow of storm water during the monsoon and reducing the risk of waterlogging in the area.

The trunk outfall drain, constructed between 1995 and 1998, comprises a combination of three, four and five parallel 2200 mm diameter RCC pipelines at different reaches. It carries storm water and discharge from Sectors 20, 21, 22 and 23 of Rohini, along with parts of Kirari and Begumpur, making it one of the major drainage corridors of the area.

On completion, the project will restore the original carrying capacity of the drainage network, facilitate the smooth flow of storm water and significantly reduce the risk of waterlogging in Rohini and adjoining areas.

Rohini & Dwarka in final stages of completion

The DDA has completed the desilting of storm water drains in the East, South and North Zones, while the works in the Narela, Rohini and Dwarka are in the final stages of completion. Undertaken in mission mode, the extensive drive has accelerated field-level execution and monitored the progress of drainage systems on a regular basis.