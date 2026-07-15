Municipal Corporation of Delhi eyes grassroot sports participation, ‘club culture’

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planning to create its own version of soccer and cricket leagues for the city’s young crowd. It claims to create a grassroots sports ecosystem across its zones, with the glamour of league circuits attached to it. The agency seeks participation from every locality within the municipal limits across all 12 zones of the civic body.

“Based on the concept of sports clubs, the league will have around 80 teams, among which 12 teams will be from the MCD and the rest will be from other schools, institutes, etc.,” an official noted.

The project, which still awaits a formal go-ahead, seeks to activate schools, communities and neighbourhoods to create an inclusive platform for sports participation and talent identification. Once approved, the league is expected to be conducted around September or October this year.

Initially, the initiative will focus on two sports—football and cricket—and will organise competitions for boys and girls in the Under-9 and Under-11 age categories. According to the officials, the project envisions the league as a community development programme designed to promote physical fitness, teamwork, discipline and local engagement among schoolchildren while also creating a structured mechanism for identifying young sporting talent from the primary educational ecosystem.