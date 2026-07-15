Official mascot, trailer for Commonwealth TT championship unveiled in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday unveiled ‘Mayur’, the official mascot of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026. During the ceremony, she also launched the much-awaited official trailer of the championship.

The seven-day sporting event will be held from July 27 to August 2 at the Thyagaraj Stadium. Top paddlers from more than 25 Commonwealth countries will compete in the championship. Participating nations include England, Canada, New Zealand, Nigeria, Singapore, Scotland, Wales, Australia, South Africa, Malaysia, Malta, Botswana, Jamaica, Kenya and Trinidad and Tobago, among others. The finals will be played on August 2.

Highlighting the symbolic significance of the mascot, the CM said that ‘Mayur’ is inspired by India’s national bird and embodies energy, enthusiasm, vibrancy and positivity. The peacock’s feathers beautifully incorporate the national flags of all participating countries, reflecting the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and the universal message of sportsmanship.

The CM said, “The event is a testimony to the national capital’s modern sports infrastructure, exceptional organisational capability and unwavering commitment to global sports.” She said Delhi has a proven track record of successfully hosting major sporting events, including the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

Expressing confidence in the Indian contingent, the CM said that the home team would be among the strongest contenders. She added that the championship would expose Indian players to world-class competition while inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Education minister Ashish Sood expressed his special gratitude to the CM and said it was not merely the launch of a mascot but also symbolised the unveiling of a new vision for the future of sports in Delhi.