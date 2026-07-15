Old clothes to find new lease of life in recycling centres at 10 Delhi Metro stations

NEW DELHI: Old and used clothes often end up in landfills due to the lack of recycling and upcycling. A recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the DMRC Ladies Welfare Organisation (DLWO) with the Delhi Government’s State Urban Livelihood Mission (SULM) and textile recycling organisations Clothes Box Foundation and Respun aims to solve the problem.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the initiative would help reduce textile waste and encourage citizens to become active partners in building a cleaner and more sustainable Delhi.

Collection centres named ‘Arpan’ will be set up at 10 Metro stations to collect unused clothes from households. In the first phase, Arpan centres will be launched over the next few days at Shahdara, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Malviya Nagar, Hauz Khas, Dwarka, Mohan Estate, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Punjabi Bagh West and Shalimar Bagh Metro stations. Citizens will be able to donate their old clothes at these centres from 7 am to 7 pm. Kiosks will also be installed for the sale of recycled and upcycled products.