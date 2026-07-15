Speed up landfill biomining in Delhi: Centre

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has reclaimed a large portion of the land at the three legacy waste dump sites– Bhalswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur– through scientific methods.
In a meeting on Tuesday, Union MoS for Road Transport & Highways Harsh Malhotra reviewed the legacy waste at the Ghazipur landfill site and the roadmap for solid waste and cattle dung management. Mayor Parvesh Sahib Singh also attended the meet.
A status report on the progress of bio-mining and remediation work undertaken at the three legacy waste dump sites was presented by the officials at the meeting.
A total of 95 acres of land has been reclaimed in the three dump sites, comprising 45 acres at Bhalswa, 30 acres at Okhla, and 20 acres at Ghazipur, according to the officials. The reclaimed land is expected to contribute significantly to improving the urban environment and facilitating sustainable land utilisation, they said.
From July 2022 to July 2026, the MCD has bio-mined about 212.6 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste in the three dump sites, showcasing progress in addressing one of the most pressing environmental challenges of the city.
The officials also mentioned that bids have been invited for the third phase of integrated bio-mining works, covering 109.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste. The process will facilitate the complete liquidation of legacy waste at the three dump sites.
The proposed phase aims to accelerate scientific remediation and ensure the elimination of the decades-old garbage mountains, the officials said. While reviewing the progress, Malhotra, who is also the president of Delhi BJP, directed the officials to accelerate the pace of bio-mining and remediation work, particularly at the Ghazipur site, and complete the project before the deadline.
The minister also emphasised that the scientific remediation of legacy waste is critical to improving environmental quality, reducing pollution, reclaiming valuable urban land and enhancing the quality of life of residents. He also asked the officials to closely monitor the progress of the ongoing work, remove operational bottlenecks on priority and ensure strict adherence to quality standards while maintaining the highest level of efficiency.
The mayor assured the minister that the civic body would work with a renewed focus to achieve the complete remediation of legacy waste sites through scientific and environmentally sustainable methods . He said that the MCD would ensure timely implementation of already approved projects.
The meeting explored the future strategies that can be deployed for strengthening the solid waste management ecosystem in the capital. It discussed plans for the scientific management of cattle dung to promote cleaner and more sustainable waste management practices across the city.