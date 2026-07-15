Speed up landfill biomining in Delhi: Centre

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has reclaimed a large portion of the land at the three legacy waste dump sites– Bhalswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur– through scientific methods.

In a meeting on Tuesday, Union MoS for Road Transport & Highways Harsh Malhotra reviewed the legacy waste at the Ghazipur landfill site and the roadmap for solid waste and cattle dung management. Mayor Parvesh Sahib Singh also attended the meet.

A status report on the progress of bio-mining and remediation work undertaken at the three legacy waste dump sites was presented by the officials at the meeting.

A total of 95 acres of land has been reclaimed in the three dump sites, comprising 45 acres at Bhalswa, 30 acres at Okhla, and 20 acres at Ghazipur, according to the officials. The reclaimed land is expected to contribute significantly to improving the urban environment and facilitating sustainable land utilisation, they said.

From July 2022 to July 2026, the MCD has bio-mined about 212.6 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste in the three dump sites, showcasing progress in addressing one of the most pressing environmental challenges of the city.