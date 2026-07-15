Sweating It Out

Class divide

According to Sisodia, the film deliberately shifts the conversation on climate change from abstract statistics to lived human experiences, and perhaps that's why it doesn't say which city the protagonist belongs to. "This is a story about suffocation, survival and the silent suffering of our most vulnerable communities in the face of global warming, policy neglect and systemic inequities," he says.

Climate action only becomes meaningful when climate is translated into culture, says the film’s producer Harish Borah, who believes that storytelling is a powerful tool to mitigate the unequal burden of extreme heat in Indian cities.

A small girl sitting in an air-conditioned car stares at Chaubey, the traffic constable struggling in the heat outside. This five-second scene brings to the fore the class divide — the central theme of the film — more than all the dialogues combined. The film portrays how a section of society is out in the open to make ends meet while the other half has the privilege to be nonchalant about it.

The camera follows those who have no choice but to step out into the unforgiving heat. The sweat-soaked clothes of the cop, the house help, the rickshaw puller, and other frontline workers, their parched faces, and their brief moments of respite in the shade, put the spotlight on their existential struggles to survive in an increasingly warming world.

"Zyada dhoop mein mat rehna", is a luxury some can't afford. The film delves into the normalisation of temperatures that have become a routine part of life for millions.