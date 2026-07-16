Another AAP councilllor switches over

NEW DELHI: Amid the ward committee elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday, AAP councillor from Civil Lines and chairman of City-Sadar Paharganj zone, Vikas Taank, crossed over to the BJP, taking the latter’s tally in the civic body to 140.

A youth leader from the Valmiki community, Taank joined the BJP in the presence of state president Harsh Malhotra, Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal and party media department head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Speaking on the occasion, “I am pleased to become a member of the big BJP family,” Taank said. Malhotra noted, “Many councillors from Opposition parties have joined the BJP after being inspired by the vision of PM Narendra Modi and development works across wards since the CM Rekha Gupta-led BJP government was formed in Delhi.”

The BJP, which had lost the MCD elections in December 2022—winning just 104 of the total 250 wards—currently has 140 councillors in the civic body’s House.