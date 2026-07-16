BJP gets nine top posts in 12 ward panel elections

NEW DELHI: The elections for chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) 12 ward committees, besides six standing committee seats, were conducted on Wednesday. The BJP gained the upper hand in the polls, winning nine of the twelve ward committee posts so far and five out of six seats on the standing committee.
The elections for chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the civic body’s 12 ward committees and six standing committee seats were held on Wednesday between 10 am and 4 pm.
The BJP secured the chairperson’s post in the Najafgarh zone as well as the standing committee position from the zone. In Shahdara North, BJP’s Pankaj Luthra was elected chairperson and Brijesh Singh deputy chairperson. In Rohini, AAP’s Pushpa and Ramesh Chand won the chairperson and deputy chairperson posts, respectively.
The BJP also won both top positions in Shahdara South, with Yashpal Singh chosen as the chairperson, Raju Sachdeva deputy chairperson and Munesh being elected to the standing committee.
On the other hand, in Keshavpuram, BJP’s Vineet Vohra and Meenu Goel were elected chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively, while Sushil secured the standing committee seat.
In the South Zone, the BJP’s Dharmvir Singh was elected chairperson and Mamta Yadav deputy chairperson. Additionally, in the City SP zone, the BJP’s Usha Sharma secured the position of the chairperson, while Shamim Bano from AAP grabbed the deputy’s seat. Further, Gulab Singh from the BJP secured the chairperson’s position in Civil Lines zone.
AAP did find some luck in the Rohini zone, where the party’s Pushpa and Ramesh Chand won the chairperson and vice-chairperson’s posts, respectively.
In West Zone, BJP’s Harish Oberoi became the Ward committee chairperson, while AAP’s Dimple Ahuja became the deputy chairperson. The standing committee, an 18-member body that approves major financial decisions of over `5 crore, contracts, policy matters and civic projects, has been functioning with only 12 members since March.
Earlier slated to be held on June 3
The elections, originally scheduled for June 3, were postponed and later rescheduled to July 15
The standing committee, an 18-member body, has been functioning with only 12 members since March
The elections for chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the civic body’s 12 ward committees and six standing committee seats were held on Wednesday between 10 am and 4 pm
The BJP gained the upper hand in the polls, winning nine of the twelve ward committee posts so far and five out of six seats on the standing committee
Wins in Shahdara South
The BJP also won both top positions in Shahdara South, with Yashpal Singh chosen as the chairperson, Raju Sachdeva deputy chair and Munesh being elected to the standing committee.