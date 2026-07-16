BJP gets nine top posts in 12 ward panel elections

NEW DELHI: The elections for chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) 12 ward committees, besides six standing committee seats, were conducted on Wednesday. The BJP gained the upper hand in the polls, winning nine of the twelve ward committee posts so far and five out of six seats on the standing committee.

The elections for chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the civic body’s 12 ward committees and six standing committee seats were held on Wednesday between 10 am and 4 pm.

The BJP secured the chairperson’s post in the Najafgarh zone as well as the standing committee position from the zone. In Shahdara North, BJP’s Pankaj Luthra was elected chairperson and Brijesh Singh deputy chairperson. In Rohini, AAP’s Pushpa and Ramesh Chand won the chairperson and deputy chairperson posts, respectively.

The BJP also won both top positions in Shahdara South, with Yashpal Singh chosen as the chairperson, Raju Sachdeva deputy chairperson and Munesh being elected to the standing committee.

On the other hand, in Keshavpuram, BJP’s Vineet Vohra and Meenu Goel were elected chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively, while Sushil secured the standing committee seat.