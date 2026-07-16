Court restores Umar Khalid’s video meets with kin

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has allowed jailed activist Umar Khalid to have two weekly video meetings (e-mulakats) with his family every week after his counsel claimed it was reduced to one from May this year without any reason. The court noted that he had been holding e-mulakats for the past six years without violating prison rules.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai passed the order on an application moved by Khalid, who is in jail in the case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

“Since the applicant has been using two e-mulakats in a week for the last six years and has not violated any rule of the Delhi Prisons Rules, the applicant is allowed to have two e-mulakats per week for the purpose of talking to his mother and other family members,” the judge said in an order passed on July 13.

The jail authorities had, however, opposed Khalid’s application, arguing in court that the activist was entitled to just one video meeting with his family in a week under the applicable prison rules.