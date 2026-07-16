‘Debate but remain loyal to people and Constitution’: V-P tells Rajasthan MLAs

NEW DELHI: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said electoral victories alone do not define public life, stressing that serving the people and upholding the Constitution remain the foremost responsibilities of elected representatives.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Vidhayi Gaurav Yatra, organised to mark 75 years of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, he said democracy thrives on debate, dialogue and consensus. “In a democracy, we may agree to disagree, but we must all remain committed to the people and the Constitution,” he said.

Describing state legislatures as the heartbeat of Indian democracy, the Vice President said debates, discussions and even disruptions must ultimately lead to meaningful decisions. He added that lasting public respect is earned through dedicated service rather than electoral success.

Drawing from Rajasthan’s history, Radhakrishnan said history remembers not only Maharana Pratap but also his loyal horse, Chetak, to underline that every sincere contribution leaves a lasting legacy.

Recalling his long association with Rajasthan’s political leadership, he said he had worked with former chief ministers Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Vasundhara Raje and acknowledged the contribution of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot. He also remembered his association with the late Rajesh Pilot during his tenure as a Lok Sabha member.

Urging legislators to discharge their responsibilities with honesty and selflessness, he cited the Bhagavad Gita and said public representatives should focus on their duties without expecting rewards.

He also called for preserving the dignity of legislative institutions, promoting constructive dialogue.